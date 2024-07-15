BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $6.29 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. BitShares has a market cap of $6.29 million and $101,130.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,322,051 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.