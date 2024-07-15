Benchmark Boosts EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $5.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVGO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

EVgo stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EVgo by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 32.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EVgo by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

