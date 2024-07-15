BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 2.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.53.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

