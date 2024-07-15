BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE DEO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 656,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,409. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.