BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.51. 97,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

