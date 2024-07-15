BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 934,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,168. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

