BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 505 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,476. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

