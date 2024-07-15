BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,699. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.