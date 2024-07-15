Barclays Trims Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Target Price to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.