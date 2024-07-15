Barclays Trims Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Target Price to $3.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.5 %

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.