Barclays Trims Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Target Price to $3.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.5 %
Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.30.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anywhere Real Estate
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.