Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

BK stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

