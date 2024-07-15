Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,909,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 635.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 132,107 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

