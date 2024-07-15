Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 18,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,155. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

