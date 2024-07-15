Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVBH opened at $19.50 on Friday. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

