Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 870,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $619,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

