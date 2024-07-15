Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 298,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About Aurora Innovation
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.