ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.89 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $41.89 million and $52.11 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 58,162,597.6442725 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.93890105 USD and is down -14.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $51.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

