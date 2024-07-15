Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,087.24. 250,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,168. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $715.54 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,013.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $965.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

