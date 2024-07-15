Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $37.26. 39,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,749. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

