Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.20. 89,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,101. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

