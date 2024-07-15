Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $707,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $7.14 on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,403,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.