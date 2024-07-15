Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $356,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,568. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.34.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

