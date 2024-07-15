Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $341,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.42. 54,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,267. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

