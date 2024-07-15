Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 50,560,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,880,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

