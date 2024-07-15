Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,325,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,127. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.