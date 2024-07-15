Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.14. 329,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,184. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

