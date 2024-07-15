Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.