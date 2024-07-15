Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,542. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

