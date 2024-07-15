Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $765.70. The stock had a trading volume of 546,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,825. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

