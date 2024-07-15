Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

