ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AACG opened at $0.83 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company's stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

