APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.95.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.