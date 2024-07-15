Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $12,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $85.56. 145,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.