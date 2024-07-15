Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of SENEA stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

