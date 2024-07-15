Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,372,146. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $144.06. 1,125,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,438. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $147.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

