Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $60.42. 6,106,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648,958. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

