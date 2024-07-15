AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $181.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AMETEK by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

