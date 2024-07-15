Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a PE ratio of -130.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.07. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

