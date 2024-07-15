American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $95.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $85.92 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

