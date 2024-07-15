Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after buying an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,870,000 after acquiring an additional 617,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after acquiring an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $47.73. 7,337,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,913. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

