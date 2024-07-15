Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,444,282.70 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $8.98 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $297.69 million, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -109.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.