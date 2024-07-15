Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,595,500 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 1,632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $12.13 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

