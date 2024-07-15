Algorand Price Up 26.8% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $29.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,331,787 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.