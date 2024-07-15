Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRTP opened at $17.42 on Monday. Air T has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

