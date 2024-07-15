Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Up 45.9% in June

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adagene Stock Performance

Adagene stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,225,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Adagene makes up 21.2% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned 9.64% of Adagene at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

