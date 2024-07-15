Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 3,776 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,120. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Accenture by 19.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $8,747,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $512,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.