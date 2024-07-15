Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $67.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

