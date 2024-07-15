abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.30

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 2074046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

