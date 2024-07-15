Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 956,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 169,851 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,945,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. 40,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.