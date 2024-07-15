Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,585. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

